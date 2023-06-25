Bricks laid in honor of those that died from gun violence in Charlotte

Mothers of Murdered Offspring hosted the event at Frazier Park on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens gathered for brick dedication by Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOM-O) at Frazier Park in Uptown on Sunday.

For some, it was a difficult day. A foundation of red bricks was placed on the ground, each with a name.

Monique Dulin lost her son to gun violence and one of the bricks is dedicated to him.

"This will be my first year since Tashaun was murdered," Dulin said. “This has been a long hurtful journey and I think this can help me."

MOM-O held the event. A name was called out and the family of the loved one goes up and received a flower in their honor. Lisa Crawford is the Executive Director and told WCNC Charlotte today is important for the families.

“They need the fellowship," Crawford said. "They are not on this journey alone, we are here for them.”

For Dulin, this brick is a reminder of the cherished memories, but wishes her son was still with her today.

“We definitely need people to love on you," Dulin said. "This is something no parent should have to go through.”

