Huntersville leaders to delay rezoning vote for Birkdale project

Developers scrapped plans for 350 apartments and a new hotel at Huntersville's Birkdale Village after strong opposition to the project by neighbors.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville town leaders decided to delay the rezoning vote for the controversial Birkdale Village development.

The project calls for the construction of new office space and an additional 450 parking spots at Brikdale Village. The original plans, which called for 350 new apartments and a 125-room hotel, drew strong pushback from neighbors worried about traffic and overcrowding. North American Properties, the company that manages Birkdale, changed its plans in response to the public outcry.

Still, some residents are worried the project will still cause traffic and quality of life issues, and some people say the amended project doesn't go far enough to fix things.

"This is not atypical for folks to speak for or against projects," Brian Richards, the assistant planning director for Huntersville, said. "And often times the developers do listen. Sometimes they get a bad rap for not listening, but in this case, they are listening to their neighbors."

Developers intend the new parking spots to be largely used during business hours by office tenants. After 5 p.m., they'll be available for Birkdale guests.

