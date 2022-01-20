A Concord trial attorney is making her Jeopardy! debut. Who will she play against?

Brittany Love will compete Thursday night, and you can catch it on WCNC Charlotte!

CONCORD, N.C. — A woman from Concord is making her big Jeopardy! debut Thursday night, and you can tune in to see how she fares on the long-running game show!

Brittany Love, a trial attorney, is described by showrunners as an avid Charlotte Hornets fan. Now, she's the one under the spotlight and at a contestant's podium. She'll be up against current reigning champion Amy Schneider along with Patrick Lackey, a biochemistry professor from New Wilmington, Penn.

Schneider recently joined the game show's million-dollar club after her 28th consecutive win. The engineering manager from Oakland, Calif. is now on win 36 and will compete to boost her nearly $1.2 million earnings.

To watch Love compete Thursday night, tune in to WCNC Charlotte at 7 p.m. Eastern time! Click here to verify your local listings.