Brooks' Sandwich House to be closed Friday for 'SNL' filming

Charlotte's legendary Brooks' Sandwich House will be closed Friday due to "Saturday Night Live" filming a skit at the restaurant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa will be closed Friday due to filming for NBC's "Saturday Night Live" at the restaurant.

Brooks' Sandwich House announced the closure on its Facebook page, saying SNL will be filming a skit at the restaurant. Several streets in the area will also be closed for the filming.

North Brevard Street will be closed from North Davidson Street to Faison Avenue and Festivus Court for filming, according to the restaurant.

Details of the skit, including airtime on SNL, have not been announced. A casting agency is set to be filming an SNL comedy movie in Charlotte through Aug. 30. The movie will star Judd Apatow, according to Kimmie Stewart Casting.

Brooks' Sandwich House was recently named Charlotte's best burger by Reader's Digest, with the article saying, "the cash-only spot has been open since 1973, and it knows how to treat your taste buds, so order as recommended: all the way."

The iconic burger shop has overcome tragedy since the killing of co-owner Scott Brooks. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while preparing to open the store in 2019.

