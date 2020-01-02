CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time since Scott Brooks was shot and killed outside the restaurant he co-owned with his twin brothers, Brooks Sandwich House is preparing to reopen Saturday in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood.

For the past two months, the popular restaurant had become a popular place for people to grieve and remember.

"He didn't care what you did, what color you were, it was just quality in the heart," David Brooks told WCNC Charlotte Friday remembering his brother.

David Brooks has suffered deeply. The two suspects wanted for the killing of his brother remain at large.

Despite the ongoing investigation, David said the outpouring of community support has been overwhelming.

"I couldn't believe my eyes," he said.

Whether it was the "Too Blessed to be Stressed" craft beer, created in Scott's honor, or the mural painted in Scott's image.

"It was absolutely amazing, words can't describe the feelings in my heart for people around the NoDa area they just reached out with both arms everybody."

"The memories, they're never going to be erased, you feel like there's a time where you have to move on and this is a good memorial to my brother"

It's time for Brooks to reopen

The open sign at Brooks Sandwich House will flip on Saturday at 10 a.m.

"1,500 people said they're going to show up, laughs, lets leave it at that, lets go!"

The restaurant is normally not open on Saturdays, but it will be open on February 1. Another change: Brooks Sandwich House will not be serving breakfast anymore. The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday going forward.

On-going investigation

David Brooks said the family is asking the public to take a good look at the two suspects seen in surveillance video.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who authorities believe were attempting an armed robbery of Scott Brooks when he showed up early on the December 9 to open the restaurant.

"You know who you are, let the lord be the judge but I can certainly forgive you now, but please turn yourself in," David Brooks plead Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

