SALISBURY, N.C. -- Republican Congressman Ted Budd told NBC Charlotte that the fundraiser President Trump is to hold for him on Friday will not be postponed.

Friday is also the day the body of former Senator John McCain will lie in state in the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Budd said the fundraiser can't be postponed because of the Congressional time schedule.

"This is the District work period," said Budd. "The Senate is in session but the House is across 435 districts in our country and I think all of us from both parties are grateful for his service."

Budd was asked by NBC Charlotte's Rad Berky about the flap over the flag flying over the White House that wasn't lowered to half staff until two powerful veterans organizations object.

Only then President Trump said he recognized the service John McCain had provided to his country.

Asked what he thought, Budd said, "All I know is that he is the President and I'm not, so all I am saying is that I am grateful for what Senator McCain has done."

Budd was joined by Republican Congressman Richard Hudson as the pair officially opened the new Rowan County Republican Headquarters in Salisbury.

Hudson too was asked his thoughts on the President's actions regarding John McCain.

He said, "To me that is a distraction. I think we will stay focused on Senator McCain and it is what it is."

The fundraiser with the President will be held at the Carmel Country Club.

