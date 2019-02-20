CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Mills mall was evacuated after a small fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the City of Concord Fire Department, the fire was extinguished and all the occupants in the building were able to get out.

Officials are encouraging people to avoid the area. According to Concord Police, the mall is closed due to smoke. The mall will be closed for the remainder of the day, officials say.

The fire was reported in an isolated corridor in the back of the mall, according to Concord Police.

WCNC has a team on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stick with WCNC for the latest on this developing story.