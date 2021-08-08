Buildings at Virginia university renamed for Black women

Four buildings at VSU named have been renamed for Black women. One of the buildings is now named after Otelia Howard.

ETTRICK, Va. — Four buildings at a historically Black university in Virginia named for white men with links to the Jim Crow era or to the Confederacy have been renamed for Black women.

Virginia State University announced the new names on Friday. That was five months after the original names were taken down.

Replacement names were considered by a committee. One building had been named for staunch segregationist Harry Byrd Sr., a former governor and U.S. senator.