CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New findings show just how bad North and South Carolina rank when it comes to bullying.

The report was done by WalletHub, which also found schools nationwide lost over $2 million dollars each year to lower attendance and various disciplinary action, which all tied to bullying.

The report, which measured the prevalence of bullying across the U.S., found South Carolina to the be the 14th worst. It also found South Carolina ranked fourth highest for the percentage of high school students who missed school for fear of being bullied.

North Carolina came in as the 26th worst. While the Tar Heel State does have anti-bullying laws, the report found it is one of the only seven states nationwide to not have uniform anti-bullying policies.

Doctors say bullying victims have lower self-esteem and are more likely to commit suicide. To make matters worse, experts say bullying is only intensified in today’s day in age through technology and social media.

Research shows a child is bullied every seven minutes and 85 percent of the time, no one intervenes, according to NVEE.org, or National Voices for Equality, Education and Enlightenment. They add that many cases of bullying go unreported for fear of retaliation.

To help protect student’s identities and to make it easier for them to anonymously report bullying, earlier this year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launched their Stand-Up and Speak-Out online reporting tool. The tool is available in 25 languages and even allows videos and pictures to be uploaded as proof.

"You can do this as a student, a community member or faculty or a staff member as well," said CMS Superintendent, Dr. Clayton Wilcox.

The state of North Carolina also offers a similar tool.

To further prevent bullying, many states are now also looking to punish parents. Lawmakers in South Carolina, for example, proposed a bill earlier this year that would require both the student and parent to attend counseling, if the child is caught bullying. After the child’s third offense, the parents would be billed with a $500 fine.

