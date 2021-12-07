Burglars shoot at woman whose house they robbed as she chased them through Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said the woman who lived at the home went after the burglars and they shot at her.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after they say two burglars shot at a woman whose house they broke into as she followed them.

Police responded to a burglary call on Short Street around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

While driving there, officers got word that two suspects left the home in their car and the resident was following them.

A not-so-friendly knock early Monday morning turned into a burglary at Cierra Clark's home on Short Street.

"We just raced home. I think I was midway down East Florida St., right by the YMCA, right before you hit Gate City, and I just busted a u-turn right there. Zoom," Clark said. "And I'm on the phone with 911 and I'm like, 'I'm on the way to my house, my camera just went off. Can y'all send somebody? Hurry up you need to catch them because I'm trying to catch them.'"

Clark wasn't home at the time but she said she was alerted by her security system.

"We looked on the camera app, we seen two dudes walking through my house with an AK and a pistol," Clark said.

So, Clark headed toward her house and caught up to the intruders.

"I was going at least 120, 140 trying to catch them because I'm telling the police on the phone like, 'I'm trying to catch them, I'm trying to catch them,'" Clark said.

Once Clark caught up to them, she said they started to shoot at her car. That's when the chase ended, according to a news release.

Investigators said no one was injured. Clark said she doesn't regret chasing them and hopes they get caught.

"Be safe and watch your house. Get cameras or do whatever you need to do to make sure your house stays safe," Clark said.

When asked why she chased the burglars she said, "I was bold enough to do it because I don't have renters insurance. If they were to steal everything out of my house I wouldn't have know what to do. All my stuff is in a pawn shop as it is because I'm struggling to pay bills as it is," Clark said.

Clark said they didn't take much from her home.

No arrests have been made. Greensboro police said if you are a victim of a crime, do not try to confront or stop the suspect. Instead, call the police and get to a safe location.

Police found shell casings on Dale Street.