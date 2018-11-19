The Burke County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a missing 34-year-old man.

According to deputies, Matthew James Smith was reported missing on November 11, 2018. Deputies report he may be traveling in or around the area of eastern Tennessee.

Smith is described as a 34-year-old male, 6-foot-tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading an arrest may receive a cash reward.

