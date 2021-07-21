Burke County deputy on leave following TikTok video

The deputy will remain on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County Sheriff's Office deputy is on paid administrative leave following a video posted on social media. The TikTok video appears to show a deputy putting a person in a chokehold.

The sheriff's office says over the weekend, the deputy was arresting a person who had an outstanding warrant. That deputy's name has not been released at this time.

"The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two TikTok videos involving a deputy with a suspect who was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave with pay until the investigation is completed which can hopefully be concluded in a matter of days," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

