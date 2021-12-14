Burke County firefighters helping KY tornado victims

Members of Triple Community Fire Department requested to join in the state's search-and-rescue efforts.

MORGANTON, N.C. — A group of volunteer firefighters with Triple Community Fire Department near Morganton will be heading to Western Kentucky to offer help searching for survivors and victims following last week's deadly tornados.

Lt. Kelly Michaels and his fellow firefighters were already planning to visit friends in eastern Kentucky when the tornados hit the state.

"It's horrible. Absolutely horrible," Lt. Michaels said. "So we had decided, yes, we're still going on vacation, but we went from a pleasure vacation to a working vacation."

While they wait to find out if they'll be allowed to assist in search and rescue operations, they still plan on going to drop off hundreds of dollars worth of supplies donated by the department's neighbors.

On Tuesday afternoon, Connie Anderson stopped by the station to donate $100 worth of toiletries and diapers.

"I've been blessed this year, and my family decided that we weren't going to give Christmas presents to each other," Anderson said. "We would all do something for somebody else. This is my doing something for somebody else."

Lt. Michaels said they hope to collect more donated diapers before they leave for Kentucky.

"I think it's amazing," Anderson said. "I'm so glad they decided to do that."

Anyone who's interested in donating supplies before the firefighters leave can call the station at 828-437-4506 or email Lt. Michaels at LT@triplecommunityfiredept.com.