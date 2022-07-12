x
Burke County home searched in relation to missing person case

Investigators were on scene at a home in Hildebran looking to gather information about a missing person.

HILDEBRAN, N.C. — Investigators from separate agencies were at a residence in Burke County looking for information regarding a missing person.

On Tuesday, officials from the Burke County Sheriff's Office, Catawba County Sheriff's Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations were at a residence on Curly's Fish Camp Road in Hildebran.

Officials confirmed they were there relating to a search warrant issued in a missing person case.

None of the agencies could confirm who the missing person was or any information on what they located on the property. 

