BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Burke County authorities are warning residents about a scam phone call involving someone posing as a Burke County deputy.

Officials say the caller is using the name of Sgt. Larry Turner, Deputy Wood or other names and is claiming to be with Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The scammer advises the person that they are speaking with has a legal matter, such as failure to report to court, or another situation that can be resolved over the phone by sending money, purchasing a green dot card, etc.

Burke County Sheriff's Office or any other law enforcement agency would never settle a legal matter over the phone by requesting money or asking for you to purchase a card for payment.

Officials say if you receive a phone call like this, simply hang up.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC