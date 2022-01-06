Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old NC man

George Smith could be in an older model white Dodge Caravan.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Burke County man. George Smith is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Smith, 81, is a white man weighing 180 pounds and roughly 5' 9" in height. He has gray earl-length hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a camouflage jacket, blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, and blue and gray tennis shoes.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Smith could possibly be in an older model white Dodge Caravan.

Smith was last seen in Morganton, on Clark Loop. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Deputy Browning with the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500.

