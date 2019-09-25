CONCORD, N.C. — No one was injured when a Concord First Assembly Academy bus crashed into a building on-campus Monday night.

Neighbors told NBC Charlotte the bus was parked on a hill when it began rolling by itself down a hill, struck a stop sign and crashed into a building at the back of the private Christian school's campus.

"It was awful," Kim Baker said. "It was loud, and I didn't know what happened because the power went off."

Baker said her power was quickly restored, but she said it took crews a few hours to pull out the bus.

"It happened so fast," Baker said. "It's a good thing nobody was down there because they'd [have gotten] hurt."

Crews spent the day plugging up the building's hole, and classes in the building are expected to soon resume.

WCNC viewer

