Bus carrying Fort Bragg troops crashes on the way to appreciation event at Charlotte Hornets game

Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division Malachi Thornton said that no soldiers were injured in the crash.

SANFORD, N.C. — A bus carrying a group of 82nd Airborne Division soldiers crashed in Sanford on Interstate 87 near N.C. Highway 87 on the way to an appreciation event at the Charlotte Hornets basketball game in Charlotte.

Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division Malachi Thornton said that no soldiers were injured in the crash.

The crash was caused by a Ford Escape driving erratically in the left lane, he said.

"As soon as the accident happened, and I was able to get on the ground and assess make sure our soldiers were safe, I noticed that three of our paratroops were trying to render first aid best they could," Thornton said.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts