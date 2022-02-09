x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bus carrying Fort Bragg troops crashes on the way to appreciation event at Charlotte Hornets game

Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division Malachi Thornton said that no soldiers were injured in the crash.

SANFORD, N.C. — A bus carrying a group of 82nd Airborne Division soldiers crashed in Sanford on Interstate 87 near N.C. Highway 87 on the way to an appreciation event at the Charlotte Hornets basketball game in Charlotte.

Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division Malachi Thornton said that no soldiers were injured in the crash.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.     

The crash was caused by a Ford Escape driving erratically in the left lane, he said.

"As soon as the accident happened, and I was able to get on the ground and assess make sure our soldiers were safe, I noticed that three of our paratroops were trying to render first aid best they could," Thornton said.

Click here to continue reading on WRAL.com

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

RELATED: BOA Stadium to start paying off-duty CMPD officers more in March

RELATED: NFL to play first-ever regular season game in Germany in 2022

RELATED: Charlotte Hornets fall to Toronto Raptors

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

In Other News

CMPD says crime reduction efforts working in north Charlotte