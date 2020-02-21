CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A business in northwest Charlotte was destroyed by a large fire early Friday morning, firefighters said.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a building near the intersection of Mount Holly Road and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road before 4 a.m. When firefighters got to the address, they found the building was fully engulfed in flames. Multiple fire departments were called to the scene to help get the fire under control.

Fire officials said a team of about two dozen firefighters was able to extinguish the flames in about 30 to 45 minutes. The building, which used to be a home before being converted to a business, is a total loss. Firefighters said they don't yet have an estimate for the damages. The business owner arrived around 6 a.m. and was going over the damage with investigators.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one was inside when the fire started and officials say there were no injuries. No further information was provided. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

