Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners to consider business incentives for the ACC to come to Charlotte

It's all part of a growing push to bring business here to the queen city.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders are considering some new incentives to help get a big name to Charlotte.



Wednesday night, county commissioners could approve thousands of dollars for the new headquarters for the Atlantic Coastal Conference.



City leaders say this is not only going to bring lots of growth economically, but it will also come with new facilities and dozens of new jobs. The announcement of the ACC moving its headquarters from Greensboro to Uptown Charlotte created a lot of buzz last year, and the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are excited to see more growth in business.

The ACC will make $4.9 million in capital investments while increasing the city’s sports profile.

They're also receiving more than $80,000 in county and city grants over the next several years in the form of property tax reimbursements for its new headquarters.

Back in November the city of Charlotte already handed over $41,000 in benefits to the ACC.

