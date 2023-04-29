Hydrogen tanker fire prompts evacuation in Troutman, firefighters say

Firefighters said the hydrogen tanker truck hauling was on fire at a Pilot Travel Center along Charlotte Highway.

TROUTMAN, N.C. — An evacuation for businesses near a gas station in Troutman after a hydrogen truck fire Friday night, according to Troutman Fire and Rescue.

All businesses in the area were evacuated as crews investigated the incident, firefighters said.

Crews asked that people avoid the area as Highway 21 shut down due to hoses across the road.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Troutman Fire and Rescue for more information about what caused the fire.

