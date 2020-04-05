LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — It’s only May, but already officials say boating season is underway on Lake Norman, saying it’s been one of the earliest starts to the season they’ve seen in a while.

Officials say this past Sunday, the waters were as busy as a peak mid-summer day.

“They compared it to 4th of July, which is usually our busiest day,” says Lt. Russ Boger, who heads the Lake Patrol Unit for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

But as boaters hit the water, Sunday it wasn’t all fun.

Officials say they responded to two separate boating incidents, leaving one man dead and another airlifted to the hospital.

In the first incident, NC Wildlife officials say 41-year old Gregory Moore was tubing with friends when he fell off. Witnesses say he never returned to the surface.

After an intense search, rescuers discovered his body.

"We were able to locate him quickly and give closure to his family," said the NC Wildlife spokesperson.

In the second incident, NC Wildlife officials tell WCNC Charlotte a man riding a jet-ski had to be airlifted after the boat he was racing ran him over. A witness who watched the incident unfold told WCNC Charlotte the man was unconscious in the water.

Officials say the boat’s driver was arrested and charged with DUI.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol unit says they issued 16 citation warnings and one citation between Friday and Sunday. They say typically, they average between 8 and 12 citation warnings a weekend but say this past weekend was more on par with a hot mid-summer weekend.

“With everybody cooped up inside and then, of course, it being sunny and 85 degrees they got everybody outside,” says Lt. Boger.

While boat ramps and the lake are open to the public, Lt. Boger is not only reminding people to socially distance but to also be responsible boaters.

He says he and his officers patrol the lake daily, weather permitting, and says they will be actively citing boaters for everything from wake violations to driving under the influence.

“Even though the lake falls into several different counties, each county has jurisdiction over the entire lake,” he says.