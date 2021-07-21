Cabarrus County deputies searching for missing 76-year-old man

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to contact Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and possibly endangered man, 76-year-old Reuben Gregory Jr.

Gregory left his residence in Harrisburg Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. He is suffering from dementia, according to the sheriff's office, and his family has no idea where he may be heading.

He is a 5'8" white man weighing approximately 200 pounds. He is bald and has green eyes, and was last known to be wearing long denim pants with a brown shirt, brown shoes, and a hat pictured below.

Gregory is driving a black 2010 Toyota Tundra Truck with NC Registration TDK8622. If you have any information on his location, you are asked to contact Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000.