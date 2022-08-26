Cabarrus County prosecutors gave some accused high-speed drivers sweet deals, formal complaint filed

Example video title will go here for this video

Despite being pulled over for excessive speed, up to 40 mph over the limit in some cases, defendants drove away with special deals to avoid heavy fines.

In one case, a driver cited for going 80 in a 65 mph zone. State officials confirmed there's no 65 mph posting on that highway.

Roxann Vaneekhoven retired early and refused to answer questions on camera about the plea deals in question.

One driver thought he got a good deal for his speeding case. He wasn't even close.

Dozens of folks appear in court for a litany of violations. The cases look the same, but they don't follow the same formula.

These deals are reserved for only certain attorneys, according to an analysis by WCNC Charlotte and an anonymous complaint to the North Carolina Bar Association's local liaison . The complaint also alleges these deals occur "off the docket," meaning largely out of public sight. Jay White , the bar counselor in Concord who received the complaint, called the allegations offense and said they shocked his conscience.

The practice, which is mostly hidden from public view, resulted in unequal justice: a slap on the wrist for potentially dangerous drivers and a court system shorted thousands of dollars in fines.

The deals not only allowed drivers to keep their licenses that otherwise might be suspended or revoked but in some cases, they resulted in nothing more than $10 fines.

Despite being pulled over for driving anywhere from 20 to 40 mph over the speed limit, Cabarrus County prosecutors allowed some defendants to drive away with special deals, a WCNC Charlotte investigation found.

Every other Friday morning in front of the Cabarrus County Courthouse, dozens of people line up outside for traffic court.

The doors open a little after 8 a.m. Sheriff's deputies funnel people to the second floor, where officials with the Cabarrus County District Attorney's Office call out each defendant's name to hear their case.

"What can I do for you this morning?" one prosecutor asked a man.

"I got charged with speeding," the defendant said.

"I can take it down to going nine over," the prosecutor told him.

The defendant agreed and the assistant district attorney passed the ticket over to a clerk sitting behind him, who told the man to pay his fine of $200 or so downstairs.

For hours, the same scene played out between the public and the DA's office, but not every case follows that same formula.

Special deals for some, not all

WCNC Charlotte found dozens of excessive speeding cases resolved during the pandemic by way of unusual plea deals. In those cases, drivers admitted only to rear seat belt violations or failure to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of an address change. Neither non-moving conviction shows up on a defendant's driving record. The disposition of a rear seat belt results in just a $10 fine.

In most of the resolved excessive speeding cases WCNC Charlotte identified, prosecutors also dismissed a reckless driving charge.

"It would concern me if that's the case," Vernon Russell, who's been practicing law in Cabarrus County for decades, said. "It's dangerous."

North Carolina law provides county prosecutors room to negotiate with a defendant or a defense attorney regarding a plea, but prosecutors also take an oath "to have the criminal laws fairly and impartially administered."

"The citizens of the county deserve to be treated equally," Russell said.

Defense attorney Howard Long called the approach to excessive speeding tickets in Cabarrus County rare, "especially if it corresponded with a high speed."

"We would all be up there taking (pleas for) rear seat belts if we could," Long said. "I don't know and I'm not going to speculate, but I think that there's clearly, there's something going on."

WCNC Charlotte spoke to more than half a dozen defense attorneys who represent clients with traffic-related offenses in Cabarrus County. They said they had never asked for or received a rear seat belt or failure to notify DMV plea deal for high-speed or reckless driving cases.

Russell and Long said they're accustomed to either pleading to a speeding or reckless charge, or at best, an improper equipment conviction. An improper equipment conviction does go on a defendant's driving record and carries a more expensive fine.