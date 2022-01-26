Head-on crash leaves Cabarrus County school bus in flames, troopers report

No students were on board at the time.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash between a bus and a car in Cabarrus County that unfolded Wednesday afternoon left the bus in flames, according to both school district officials and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a Nissan with two other passengers inside tried to turn right from Lower Rocky River Road onto Morrison Road at 2:51 p.m. However, the Nissan hit the bus from Cabarrus County Schools head-on, causing a fire to break out. All three people in the Nissan were able to get out along with the bus driver.

The school district told WCNC Charlotte only the bus driver was on board at the time. The driver, along with two of the three people inside the Nissan, were also taken to a hospital as a precaution, per the district.