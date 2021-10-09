Caldwell County under boil water advisory

Officials said due to low pressure in the county water system, Caldwell County water customers should boil water for human consumption for at least one minute.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Residents in Caldwell County are under a boil water advisory, county leaders announced Saturday morning.

Officials said due to low pressure in the county water system, Caldwell County water customers should boil water for human consumption for at least one minute until further notice.

The advisory was issued in a release around midnight Saturday, Oct. 9 and remains in effect until further notice:

"Water consumers in Caldwell County are experiencing periods of low pressure and higher than normal turbidities in the distribution system due to treatment process/equipment problems at the Water Treatment Plant. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system."

Consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption including:

Drinking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Food preparation

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water, according to officials.