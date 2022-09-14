'We are a family' | Caldwell County first responders calling for community's help after fire takes paramedic's home while he's working

Paramedic Ethan Miller was picking up an extra shift Wednesday morning when his home went up in flames. The fire appears to have totaled the house.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County is rallying around a public servant after he and his family lost their home to a fire, and first responders are asking the public to pitch in too.

Lt. Jason Powell, with Caldwell County Emergency Services, said he has started a GoFundMe page for his colleague, paramedic Ethan Miller, to help Miller and his family with expenses following the major loss.

Powell said Miller was picking up an extra shift Wednesday morning when that fire sparked at Miller's home. Fortunately, Miller's 15-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter were not there and were at school at the time.

"Ethan has been tremendous in picking up additional shifts to help our 911 operations," Powell said. "He goes above and beyond... and today, it was just another example, that he's going above and beyond, and then this tragedy strikes."

The home is likely a total loss, Powell said, noting the cause of the fire is still under investigation. He said the Miller family is staying with relatives in the area while they are displaced and the Red Cross has been helping as well.

Powell hopes others can help out someone who has given so much to the community.

"Here in Caldwell County, we were a family," Powell said, "Every little bit is going to help during this during this tragic event."