CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County Schools announced it is taking a strong stance in enforcing the use of e-cigarettes this school year.

"It’s just a serious problem that's becoming an epidemic in this country,” said Libby Brown, community services director for Caldwell County Schools.

If students at Hibriten, South Caldwell, or West Caldwell High School are caught vaping on campus or during a school-sponsored event or activity, they could receive a day of out-of-school suspension for the first offense.

“The whole approach to this is not about punishment,” Brown said. “It is about prevention and awareness.”

Brown said the principals of the schools discussed taking a harsher stance after the district, like many others across the Carolinas and the country, noticed e-cigarette use among students.

"It's becoming a huge challenge, not just for our school system but school systems across North Carolina and in the country," Brown said. "So there is a cry out for more regulation of these devices and help from different agencies in making sure parents are aware of the health risks that it poses for students.”

This comes as health officials investigate 193 potential cases of severe lung illness associated with e-cigarette products that have been reported by 22 states since June.

Brown said signs are now going up in the middle and high schools near the bathrooms, warning students about e-cigarette use the potential harmful effects.

"These are dangerous products for youth, and they should not be using them,” Brown added.

RELATED ON WCNC: