Caldwell County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jasalin Patterson was last seen at her Granite Falls home on Saturday, May 21.

Her mom said was picked up by someone and may be traveling out of state. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Caldwell County Communications at 828-758-2324 or contact Det. Britt directly at 828-759-1554.

