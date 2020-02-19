CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in east Charlotte less than two weeks after another deadly bike crash on The Plaza. In both cases, police say the drivers involved never stopped.

The most recent crash happened on Harrisburg Road around 11 p.m. Monday night. When investigators arrived they say they find a bicyclist who had been hit and killed.

Evidence at the crash scene shows the suspect may have been driving a 2005-08 White Toyota Corolla that may have possible front end damage.

As police continue to look for this hit-and-run driver, Charlotte-area cyclists mourn yet another loss.

“We are a tribe of cyclists so it hits home personally when one of us is hit and killed,” cyclist Jim Bowen said.

Just days prior, another cyclist was killed in a crash on the Plaza.

Advocates for BikeWalkNC now hoping increased driver accountability and enforcement could help to prevent these types of crashes and save lives.

“We see a consistent pattern of dangerous driving, distracted driving, drunk driving and speeding on our roadways,” executive director Terry Lansdell said.

He believes programs like Charlotte’s Vision Zero plan to improve roadway safety are helpful but could go a step further.

"It doesn’t go far enough to enforcing and improving the laws associated with these types of crashes,” Lansdell said.

In a written statement a city spokesperson said in part:

“The City’s Vision Zero initiative acknowledges that no loss of life or serious injury on Charlotte streets is acceptable. The City is committed to providing safe and comfortable transportation options for all our residents, whether they choose to travel by foot, bicycle, transit, or automobile.”



Vision Zero says the city has also allocated $4 million to fund bicycle infrastructure in projects across the city.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this most recent deadly hit and run bike crash or have any information to give CrimeStoppers a call at (704) 334-1600.

