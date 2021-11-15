Maryland mayor charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn

Andrew Bradshaw created multiple accounts on Reddit, allegedly posting multiple nude photos of a woman he previously dated with explicit captions.

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — A Maryland mayor has been charged with violating the state's revenge porn statute, after he allegedly posted nude photos of an ex-girlfriend on Reddit, according to a state prosecutor.

Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw is charged with 50 counts of distributing an intimate sex image. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Court documents allege that Bradshaw created multiple accounts on Reddit, using usernames consisting of different variations of the name and birthday of a woman he was previously in a relationship with. He allegedly posted nude photographs of his former girlfriend on various subreddits related to sexual activity, humiliation, degradation, race, and other topics. The photos were captioned with racial slurs and sexually explicit language, with the intent to harm the victim, the prosecutor said.

In court documents, the woman photographed said she did not consent to have the images posted.

“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious”, said State Prosecutor Howard. “Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust.”

Bradshaw made his first court appearance Monday. WUSA9 has reached out to the Office of the State Prosecutor to confirm if he was released or is being held with no bond, as court records are unclear on his current holding status. Our sister station in Baltimore says he was released on his own recognizance.