Kershaw County students learn about 9/11 through 'Hero Day' event

CAMDEN, S.C. — As America commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a Kershaw County school the honored local first responders with its first-ever 'Hero Day."

Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden the Kershaw County Virtual Academy spent the day learning about the events of September 11, 2001 and it is significant to our country.

"Most of our students aren't familiar with 9/11 because they weren't alive then," said Kimberly Scott, Continuous Learning Center's Special Projects Coordinator. "That's our goal today, to teach them about 9/11."

The day began with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to mark the day of the attack. Then the students heard presentations from local first responders and participating agencies.

"Many of those people lost their lives," said Nathan Manning, an eighth grader at the Continuous Learning Center. "The day also shows what our first responders do during that period of time."

Blanketing Families' Co-Founder Annette Hammond shared with students a personal story about her aunt witnessing the terror attack as she was headed to work as a New York city police officer.

"My aunt was heading to work, about to go through the tunnel, and traffic just came to a halt," Hammond explained. "She got out to see what was going on. She could see the plane hitting the twin towers. This was a day she, and no one else, will forget. This was the biggest day of everyone's life."