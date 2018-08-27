Lebanon, Tenn. — A camera was discovered inside a stuffed bear that a child won at the Wilson County Fair, according to Lebanon police.

The camera was not functional and had no power source, police said, and investigators do not suspect any illegal activity related to the stuffed bear.

Police said the woman's child received the bear at the Wilson County Fair on Saturday.

When the woman got home, she took a look at the bear and noticed a camera inside. Officers were able to track down the booth at the fair where the child got the bear. The operator told police that he buys his bears in bulk from a discount supplier in Georgia.

Investigators believe the bear was probably a damaged item that was returned and then repackaged for resale through the discount supplier.

"This toy bear may have been a 'nanny cam' (surveillance cam) that was returned," police said.

The Wilson County Fair ended Saturday.

© The Tennessean