More than 1,000 toys given out during Christmas at Camino event in Charlotte

The event on Sunday featured fun for the entire family.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local nonprofit agency is spreading a little Christmas cheer to families in the Charlotte region.

The 12th annual Christmas at Camino was held on Sunday, Dec. 19. It was held at the Camino Center -- a bilingual and multi-cultural health center based in the Queen City.

More than 1,000 toys were given away to families. The event also featured family-fun activities, like a face painting station, a bouncy house and other events. Camino volunteers also dressed up in Christmas costumes as they handed out toys to kids who attended.

Gracias a todos los que nos ayudaron con este evento🤩. Feliz Navidad❤️ . Thank you to everyone who helped us with this event🤩. Merry Christmas❤️ . . . #merrychristmas #feliznavidad2021 #ChristmasAtCamino Posted by Camino Health Center on Sunday, December 19, 2021

Organizers said the event was a community effort.

"It is a beautiful thing to see different corporations and other organizations and churches come together to just give some hope and put smiles on kids faces for Christmas," Rusty Price, found and CEO of Camino Health Center, said.

Several community partners joined with Camino to provide the event, including the Charlotte Hornets, American Airlines, Latina 102.3 FM/107.5 FM, Hola News, and La Raza.

