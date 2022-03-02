The future is female: Half of Camp North End businesses owned by women

Half of the 38 businesses in Charlotte's popular Camp North End are owned by women.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camp North End, the popular social district in north Charlotte, is spending Women's History Month by celebrating female business owners.

The site was dominated by male leaders in its first 90 years but it's quickly pointing to a female future with half of the businesses being owned by women, according to a press release.

"Camp North End is really about the community of people that inhabit its space as business owners, employees, visitors and eventually residents," Damon Hemmerdinger, co-president of ATCO, said.

Since acquiring the property in 2016, ATCO has focused on finding the best tenants to provide a unique experience to Camp North End visitors. Some of the women-owned businesses at Camp North End include Babe & Butcher, Goodyear Arts, Leah & Louise, Popbar and Studio Cultivate.

