Campbell’s Soup Co. manufacturing plant set to close leaving over 100 individuals unemployed

The Emerald plant is expected to close no later than September 7, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Commerce received a letter on Friday, June 26 containing a notice for the closure of Campbell Soup Co.'s Emerald Plant, also known as the Campbell Snacks Emerald Plant. The manufacturing and distribution plant currently employs 125 individuals.

The Emerald plant announced its closure in May of 2023. The location at 8600 Crump Road is one of three plants in Charlotte owned by Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. The other locations (the Bakery and Salty plants) are not being impacted by this closure.

According to the notice, the plant is expected to close no later than Sept. 7 of this year. Impacted hourly employees will be offered a special process to be considered for vacant roles at the other Charlotte plant locations. Those who obtain open positions will remain employed by Snyder’s-Lance Inc. after the Emerald plant closes.

The notice was required to be sent under the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification. It says that the exact number of job terminations due to the closure is still currently unknown.