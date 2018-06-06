CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. -- Hundreds come out to remember a precious life taken too soon in Chesterfield County.

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night outside the courthouse in memory of 11-month-old Harlee Lane Lewis. The infant's body was found last week in a diaper box not far from her home.

Harlee's mother, 19-year-old Breanna Lewis has been charged in connection to the baby's death. She initially reported that Harlee had been kidnapped but later told authorities she made the story up.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said Lewis was on suicide watch after her arrest. She was charged with improper disposal of remains.

