Two candlelight vigils will be held to remember Officer Herndon

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A candlelight prayer vigil will be held in Mount Holly and Kings Mountian Sunday evening to remember Officer Tyler Herndon, who was shot and killed responding to an armed robbery at a car wash early Friday morning.

Today would have been Officer Herndon's 26th birthday. A memorial is now growing outside the Mount Holly Police Department.

Mount Holly vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Complex located at 400 E Central Ave. Kings Mountain vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Herndon's family is expected to attend both vigils, also with a police escort.

His family said he was a good man, not because he was a cop but because of his kind heart and loving character.