Two candlelight vigils will be held to remember Officer Herndon

Candlelight vigils will be held in Mount Holly and Kings Mountain. Today would have been Officer Herndon's 26th birthday.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A candlelight prayer vigil will be held in Mount Holly and Kings Mountian Sunday evening to remember Officer Tyler Herndon, who was shot and killed responding to an armed robbery at a car wash early Friday morning.

Today would have been Officer Herndon's 26th birthday. A memorial is now growing outside the Mount Holly Police Department.

Mount Holly vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Complex located at 400 E Central Ave. Kings Mountain vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Herndon's family is expected to attend both vigils, also with a police escort.

His family said he was a good man, not because he was a cop but because of his kind heart and loving character. 

"Tyler I love you so much, and I miss you more than you will ever know," said Heather Campbell, a cousin of Officer Tyler Herndon.  

