Capitol Police officers investigate evacuation at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — Officers from the U.S. Capitol Police Department gave the all-clear signal Saturday afternoon after a Cannon evacuation happened due to an audible alarm at the U.S. Capitol, according to officials.
Staff and other personnel were directed to stay in their assembly area. In addition, officials advised people to "remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exits, if nearby, take annunciators on the way out, close doors behind you but do not lock, proceed immediately to your designated assembly area and check in with your OEC."
Officials have not provided any additional information about this investigation.
