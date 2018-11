CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An accident on Interstate 485 shut down a stretch of the inner loop for hours on Monday, November 26.

Officials say the crash happened on I-485 Inner Loop just before Benfield Boulevard.

According to Huntersville Fire, one person was treated for serious injuries and transported to CMC.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the accident or if any charges have been made.

WCNC will update this if any additional information becomes available.

© 2018 WCNC