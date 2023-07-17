Car crashes into Hardees in Kings Mountain, police say

The driver and one employee were taken to the hospital, others treated onsite for minor injuries.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Several people were injured after a car crashed into a Hardee's in Kings Mountain Monday morning.

According to a release from the Kings Mountain Police Department, shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday morning, police received a call about a car that had crashed into a Hardee's at 509 East King Street.



According to early reports, several people inside the restaurant were injured, as was the driver of the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel also went to the scene to provide first aid services.

The driver of the car and a Hardee's employee were both taken to Gaston Memorial Hospital for treatment. Other people were treated on-site for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to King's Mountain police for more information.

Kings Mountain Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident to call 704-734-0444.

