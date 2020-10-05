Car crashes into Gaston County home

At this time, it isn't clear if anyone was in the home at the time.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A car drove into a home in the 600 block of Costner School Road in Bessemer City Saturday afternoon.

Several departments responded to the scene. Bessemer City officials have not released information on if any injuries were sustained.

It's not known what led to the incident, or if any charges will be filed in connection to it.

