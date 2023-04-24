Car crashes into Lancaster County school bus

No students were on board when the school bus at the time.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Lancaster County school bus, with no students on board, was hit by another car on Monday. No one was injured.

Lancaster County School District bus 33 was hit on the driver side while traveling on West Barr Street on Monday morning, according to a post on the Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation page.

Photos show some damage to the school bus and heavy damage to the car, but there were no injuries. The bus was hit while traveling on West Barr Street with the right away.

The Lancaster police department is investigating the crash.

