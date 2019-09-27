CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A car vehicle has closed the Interstate 85 southbound ramp from W WT Harris Boulevard.

The Charlotte Fire Department is on-scene.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Drivers can use University City Boulevard as an alternate route to Interstate 85.

