MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A truck was seen down an embankment on Interstate-485, having landed on its roof between two bridges. It happened Tuesday night.

At one point, both directions of I-485 were shut down as rescuers were lowered down to the truck.

Three people were rescued; officials said two had serious injuries.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

