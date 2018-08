SALISBURY, N.C. -- No one was hurt after a car smashed into a home in the 3100 block of Winged Foot Drive in Salisbury.

Officials with Salisbury Fire said the residence is the middle of a row of three attached town homes. The other two did not suffer damage from the incident.

PHOTO: Salisbury Fire Department

County inspectors are evaluating the damaged structure.

