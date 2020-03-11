One injured after train collides with vehicle in Gastonia

A Norfolk Southern train collided with a vehicle on the tracks, according to Gaston County officials.

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person has been injured after an accident between a train and a vehicle in Gastonia Tuesday afternoon.

A Norfolk Southern train collided with a vehicle on the tracks, according to Gaston County officials. Officials responded to the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. It happened near Bush Street and South York Road in Gastonia.

Gaston EMS was dispatched to the scene, and officials confirmed one person was injured. At this time, it's not known how severe the person's injuries are.

There are no known road closures related to the incident.