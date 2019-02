PINEVILLE, N.C. — A car and truck crashed in the parking lot of Cookout in Pineville Monday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Park Road.

One of the vehicles also hit the building and caused minor damage.

Officials confirmed one man, the driver of the truck, died at the scene of the crash. Officials said his death was due to an unrelated medical emergency.

