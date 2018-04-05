HICKORY, N.C. – Police in Hickory are warning the public after two skimmers were found at a gas station this month.

According to Hickory Police, officers received a report of skimmers on gas pumps at the Citgo at 3361 Highway 70 Southeast on Wednesday. Detectives said both skimmers were found on the pumps by an employee at the store.

This isn't the first skimmer found in Catawba County recently.

Last month, a skimmer was found on an ATM on Highway 70 in Hickory. In late March, a new kind of skimmer was found at a convenience store in Maiden.

Here are some signs to look for every time you fill up:

Look for a secured seal over the main pump panel. If the seal indicates “void” or has any marking, it may have been compromised.

Look at the card reader. Does it match the other pumps? If there’s any difference, a skimmer may be attached.

Run your debit card as a credit card to protect your PIN, or pay inside the store.

