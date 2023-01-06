Cargo trailer of tools stolen from Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte

The theft occurred on Christmas Day, according to the organization.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An organization focused on repairing and revitalizing communities in the Charlotte area had a cargo trailer of tools stolen on Christmas Day.

According to Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte, the trailer was stolen on Dec. 25, 2022, around 11:08 a.m. Surveillance video shows a dark grey Toyota Tacoma driving off with the cargo trailer, which the organization says contained tools and materials necessary to complete home repairs.

Officials say two individuals were seen taking the trailer. The organization says its workers are working with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to locate suspects and return the tools.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for information. A response has not been received at this time.

On December 25th at 11:08 am, while our team was celebrating the holidays with family, two individuals driving a dark gray Toyota Tacoma stole our cargo trailer containing tools and materials we need to complete critical home repairs. If you recognize this vehicle or the individuals involved, please get in touch with us. We are working with detectives from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Posted by Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte. The company's phone number is (980) 236-0979.

